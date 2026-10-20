Mural Raises $15 Million to Help Companies Scale Agentic Finance

Financial infrastructure company Mural said it has raised $15 million in new funding.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The Series A financing round will support the firm’s global expansion and investments in the regulatory and payments infrastructure needed to scale agentic finance, Mural said in a Tuesday (Oct. 20) news release.

“The economy is about to gain 10 billion new participants, and none of them are human,” said Mural Co-Founder and CEO Sinclair Toffa said. “Our mission has been to connect people and businesses to the Global Financial Internet. Now we are connecting agents as well.”

Mural describes itself as the “compliant system of record” used by FinTechs and platforms to move, store and grow their customers’ money, offering a single system overseeing the accounts, payments, identity, and compliance behind financial products for humans and the agents authorized to act on their behalf.

“Many global businesses stitch together dozens of financial tools, bank partners, and compliance vendors to offer financial products to their customers,” the release said. “As these systems scale, so do the complexities of managing the components and policies of a user’s financial accounts across platforms and providers.”

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

The release added that Toffa and his fellow founder Chris Fernandes are using their experience as Palantir engineers to address these issues as software companies add financial products “with more capabilities, more providers and more systems operating around the same customer with nothing to connect them.”

The funding round was led by Tether, issuer of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin. CEO Paolo Ardoino said what drew Tether to Mural was its team’s experience with developing enterprise-grade software linking existing systems to stablecoin rails.

“As agents start moving money, that connection to the banks, payment networks and compliance systems the world still runs on becomes essential, and Mural is already doing it at scale,” Ardoino said.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has examined how quickly companies have embraced AI agents. In late 2025, only 7% of the executives surveyed were using or piloting agents, compared to 89% of executives surveyed this year who said they were using agents in at least one area of the business.

“Here’s the fine print. Most companies have let agents in the door but haven’t let them do much yet,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote in a column Tuesday.

The research found that 78% of companies would permit agents to read company systems but not act on them. Another 18% would let agents conduct tasks with a human’s approval, with only 2% of companies saying they allow agents to perform routine tasks on their own.

“In other words, the agents can look up the flights, but they can’t book them. That’s the gap. It’s also both the opportunity and the roadmap,” Webster added.