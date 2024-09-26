Hilton Launches Hotel Loyalty Debit Cards in the UK

Hilton has launched two hotel loyalty debit cards in the U.K.: the Hilton Honors Debit Card and the Hilton Honors Plus Debit Card.

In collaboration with travel debit card platform Currensea, these cards aim to revolutionize the way travelers earn and redeem points for hotel stays and exclusive experiences, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 25) press release.

The new debit cards allow cardholders to earn Hilton Honors points on eligible expenses, the release said, allowing travelers to earn rewards for use at Hilton properties worldwide. Each card also provides an instant upgrade in Hilton’s loyalty program: the Hilton Honors Debit Card grants Silver Status, while the Hilton Honors Plus Debit Card offers Gold Status, complete with benefits such as complimentary continental breakfasts, free Wi-Fi and space-available room upgrades.

According to the release, the cards use open banking technology to connect with users’ bank accounts, allowing users to spend directly from their current accounts, both in the U.K. and abroad, without incurring foreign exchange fees. The use of open banking is designed to attract a new generation of travelers eager for both convenience and value.

In an interview with PYMNTS, Currensea Co-founder James Lynn offered insights into the technology used in the new loyalty debit cards and the benefits they provide to users, particularly when traveling abroad.

“This world-first partnership utilizes open banking technology to offer Hilton Honors members even more impressive rewards — not only can members collect points when spending on the new Hilton Honors Debit Card, they’ll also benefit from a simple, money-saving solution that eliminates hidden costs and poor exchange rates when spending abroad,” Lynn said.

Lynn added the new cards connect directly to a user’s existing bank account allowing them to spend directly from their everyday account without the need for “topping up pre-paid cards or juggling funds between multiple accounts. With U.K. travelers forking out an unnecessary 2.7 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) in FX (foreign transaction) fees every year, there is strong consumer appetite for a simple solution that removes the unnecessary fees leveraged by banks.”

According to the PYMNTS Intelligence study “Leveraging Item-Level Receipt Data: How Card-Linked Offers Drive Customer Loyalty,” in the travel sector, 60% of consumers are very or extremely likely to use card-linked offers for purchases related to long-distance travel.

Heather Laverne, Hilton’s vice president and head of international co-brands, said in the release the new loyalty debit cards will be a “game-changer for guests and Hilton Honors members who can now earn Hilton Honors points on their everyday spending and unlock more stays and benefits.”

Customers can apply for the new debit cards via the Hilton Honors Debit Card app, the release said. The Hilton Honors Debit Card carries an annual fee of 60 pounds ($80) and a 0.5% foreign exchange fee, while the Hilton Honors Plus Debit Card has a higher annual fee of 150 pounds ($201) but waives the foreign exchange fee altogether.

According to the release, both cards offer welcome bonuses for users who spend abroad before Nov. 30. The Hilton Honors Debit Card rewards 1,000 pounds ($1,341) spent with a bonus of 3,500 Hilton Honors Points, while the Hilton Honors Plus Debit Card offers 12,000 points for 2,500 pounds ($3,352) spent overseas.

All transactions made with these cards are protected by Mastercard Chargeback Protection, the release added.