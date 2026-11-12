FIS: Issuer Modernization Is Reshaping Card Competition

Highlights
FinTech competition is pressing card issuers to give customers real-time information, account controls and faster access to new products.
FIS’ Troy Mann said older issuing systems can stretch product launches across months while leaving useful transaction data difficult to retrieve.
AI is moving into product configuration, portfolio analysis and customer offers, but its usefulness depends on accessible data and connected systems.
Watch more: Need to Know With Troy Mann of FIS
Troy Mann is senior vice president, product management at FIS® Total Issuing™ Solutions, with responsibility for card-issuing products and modernization.
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