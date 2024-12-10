Amazon Seller Central to Integrate Intuit QuickBooks for Financial Management

Intuit’s QuickBooks will become Amazon’s preferred partner for financial management solutions integrated directly into its site, where Amazon sellers manage their businesses.

When integrated into Amazon Seller Central, QuickBooks will help these sellers manage their finances, stay compliant, access capital and grow their business, the companies said in a Monday (Dec. 9) press release.

The companies will start rolling out these capabilities for sellers in the United States in mid-2025 and expand them internationally after that, according to the release.

“Together with Intuit, we’re working to equip our selling partners with additional financial tools and access to capital to help them scale efficiently,” Dharmesh Mehta, VP WW Selling Partner Services at Amazon, said in the release.

Amazon has been providing these sellers with streamlined access to third-party tools that help them operate their business, Mehta said.

The integration of QuickBooks will enable sellers to bring their existing Amazon data into Intuit’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, which will help them understand and optimize profitability, manage cash flow, access capital and simplify taxes, according to the release.

In addition, the integration will streamline sellers’ access to capital by giving eligible Amazon sellers using QuickBooks access to personalized loans directly from Amazon Seller Central via QuickBooks Capital, per the release.

“We’re proud to partner with Amazon to bring the benefits of our AI-driven expert platform to help sellers boost their revenue and profitability, save time, and grow with confidence,” Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi said in the release.

Executives highlighted the success of Intuit’s AI-driven strategy during a Q1 2025 earnings call held in November, saying that the company had a strong start to the year as it showed the power of its platform.

“By delivering ‘done-for-you’ experiences, enabled by AI with access to AI-powered human experts, we continue to fuel the success of consumers and businesses,” Goodarzi said at the time.

Amazon announced its own generative AI initiative for its independent seller community in September, saying its personal assistant, dubbed Project Amelia, is designed to help sellers streamline business operations and scale their businesses more efficiently.

“Running a global selling business on Amazon involves managing a wide range of tasks, from product development and marketing to regulatory compliance and inventory management,” Mary Beth Westmoreland, VP of worldwide selling partner experience at Amazon, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in September. “Amazon provides various tools and services to assist with these responsibilities, but Project Amelia is designed to simplify the process even further.”