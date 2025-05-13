Square Launches New Handheld Device for Restaurants and Retailers

Square launched a new handheld device that enables restaurants and retailers to manage everything from payments to back-of-house operations.

Powered by the company’s new unified Square Point of Sale app, the Square Handheld can serve as a hub for managing a business of any size, Square said in a Tuesday (May 13) press release.

The software also includes seven different modes that enable businesses to customize their experience with industry-specific features for quick service restaurants, bars or retail shops, according to the release. Users can add modes as their operations change or expand.

The handheld device weighs 11 ounces, is less than an inch thick, is IP54 rated for resistance to water splashes and dust, and is powered by a battery that lasts a full day, the release said. It features barcode scanning, a 16 MP camera, full payments functionality and integration with Square’s ecosystem of software.

“Square Handheld fuses Square’s industry-leading design with powerful commerce software to deliver a dynamic device that empowers sellers to keep pace with the breakneck speed of modern business — whether they’re a full-service restaurant looking to provide seamless tableside service across multiple dining areas, or a boutique looking to give its clients a refined checkout experience anywhere in-store,” Thomas Templeton, head of hardware at Block, said in the release.

When Square announced the release of the next-generation Square Point of Sale app April 24, the company said the app consolidates into a single platform several of its industry-specific functionalities that were previously available through separate products, such as Square for Restaurants, Square for Retail, Square Appointments and Square Invoices.

The company said this approach is particularly helpful for sellers that operate across multiple business models, such as breweries expanding into restaurants or spas offering subscription services.

The point of sale is no longer fixed to a counter, via a cash register at the front of the store, PYMNTS reported in April. Point-of-sale technology has been evolving to support the aspiration that commerce can happen anywhere on the premises and with no cash changing hands.

In addition, shoppers increasingly have become comfortable with digital, flexible means of paying in all manner of face-to-face settings, including retail establishments and restaurants, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index.”

For all PYMNTS digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily Digital Transformation Newsletter.



