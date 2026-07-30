Encore AI Raises $30 Million to Expand Enterprise AI Platform

Agentic customer interaction platform Encore AI has raised $30 million in new funding.

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The company will use its Series A round, announced Wednesday (July 29) to expand the global deployment of its enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) program, designed to help companies increase revenue with every agent/customer interaction.

“Top sales performers generate disproportionate revenue. They convert more customers, recover more opportunities, and close more deals, but they are scarce,” Encore said in a news release. “No company can scale its best people across every call, every channel, and every hour. Encore AI removes this ceiling by capturing and replicating the behaviors of top performers. The company partners with leading organizations in the most demanding and regulated industries, including financial services.”

According to the release, Encore’s “Interaction Mining” technology studies a company’s leading performers, gleans special actions that produce results and deploys them as AI agents. These agents can operate autonomously or in tandem with live teams, while meeting stringent compliance requirements.

“Today’s enterprise AI industry is optimized for cost reduction. Encore was built for the other side of the equation,” said Dr. Dvir Ginzburg, Encore’s founder and CEO. “Every organization already has data showing what its best people do differently. Encore trains AI agents on this data, enabling them to deliver quality and effective customer interactions at scale, resulting in uplift in revenue and satisfaction.”

The release noted that Ginzburg, who founded Encore in 2022, developed Interaction Mining with the help of his Ph.D. in geometric deep learning and background as a recommendation-systems researcher at Microsoft.

In other agentic AI news, recent PYMNTS Intelligence research produced in collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions shows that many consumers are willing to let AI agents search across merchants when shopping online.

“They will let agents compare products. They will also let agents manage loyalty programs and surface deals,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this month, referencing “The Global Digital Shopping Index: The Agentic Commerce Deep Dive.”

“But trust drops when the agent gets closer to payment” PYMNTS continued. “Consumers want approval rights. They want human support, data protection and clear ways to cancel or reverse a purchase.”

Merchants, the report added, can see an upside: AI agents can help personalize offers and improve loyalty, while also helping boost repeat purchases and making shopping more efficient.

“But merchants draw firm lines around pricing,” PYMNTS added. “They are cautious of fraud, want clear liability rules and want to protect customer data and prevent agents from steering shoppers to competitors.”