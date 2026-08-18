Klarna Card Users Hit 6.5 Million But Stock Plunges on Lower Outlook

Highlights
Klarna cut its full-year GMV outlook to $149 billion to $151 billion after discretionary spending weakened in Germany.
Paying subscribers reached 2 million, eight times the year-earlier level, while subscription revenue grew more than 600%.
Fair financing volume rose 82% to $4.7 billion and reached 256,000 merchants.
Klarna is getting consumers to use it for more than pay-in-four, but the second quarter also showed what happens to transaction growth when discretionary spending slows in a major market.