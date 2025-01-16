Amazon Launches Retail Ad Service to Compete With Walmart Connect

Amazon has launched its Retail Ad Service, a new platform designed to help retailers easily incorporate targeted advertising into their digital storefronts. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the service allows retailers to display ads on product, search and browse pages, while purchases are completed on their own websites.
Currently in beta with partners like iHerb and Oriental Trading Company, the service will soon be available to a wider range of retailers. This move solidifies Amazon’s leadership in the retail media sector, offering a plug-and-play solution that leverages its advanced ad technology and infrastructure, while enabling retailers to generate additional revenue through shared ad sales.
Walmart offers a similar advertising platform, Walmart Connect, which allows retailers to advertise on Walmart’s digital properties, such as its website and mobile app. Like Amazon’s Retail Ad Service, Walmart Connect provides various ad formats, including sponsored products, display ads and video ads, along with targeting options and performance tracking. The platform leverages Walmart’s consumer data to enhance ad targeting, aiming to drive sales and compete with Amazon in the expanding retail media sector.
In an interview with PYMNTS, Bellamy Grindl, principal and founder of Retailytics, explained Amazon’s expertise in “refining personalization through its retail and advertising algorithms likely gives its Retail Ad Service an edge. In contrast, Walmart Connect’s personalization is strongest within Walmart’s ecosystem, making it a powerful solution for brands aligned with their audience.”
For retailers looking to leverage Amazon’s broader audience reach, Grindl added, “the new Retail Ad Service could offer a significant advantage, particularly with its seamless integration into the larger Amazon ecosystem. Both platforms offer robust options, but the best choice will depend on a retailer’s tech stack, audience objectives, and alignment with the respective ecosystems.”
Meanwhile Greg Zakowicz, senior eCommerce expert at Omnisend, explained to PYMNTS the biggest difference is allowing retailers to integrate the ad platform on their websites.
“Every retailer, including Amazon, knows consumers shop at various sites,” Zakowicz said. “Giving brands the ability to target shoppers as they compare stores can be a valuable asset for brands.
“Both platforms allow for ads to be displayed in a variety of ways, such as with sponsored products, sponsored brands and video. However, Walmart Connect is primarily focused on Walmart properties, such as their website. While they offer brands some things Amazon can’t, like in-store ads, the ecosystem is a bit more closed than what Amazon is attempting to build out.”
Zakowicz wondered how Amazon will use off-site data to personalize targeting on its website.
“It’s assumed Amazon will process shopping behavior data from third-party websites that are using their Retail Ad Service,” he added. “Using that data to understand what consumers may be shopping for, and combining it with their first-party data, they can theoretically deliver more targeted ads to the user on their next visit.”
Here’s a look at other notable developments from Amazon and Walmart in the past week: