Amazon to Shut Down ‘Prime Try Before You Buy’ Service

Amazon will shut down its “Prime Try Before You Buy” service on Jan. 31, according to a notice on the company’s website.

The Information reported the ending of the service Friday (Jan. 10), saying Amazon launched the service in 2017, allowing Prime members to order clothing, try it on and decide whether to keep it before being charged for it.

CNBC reported Friday that the move is the latest example of Amazon’s efforts to reduce costs across the company.

After the service is wound down, Prime members will still be able to order clothing, make normal returns and receive a refund, according to the report from The Information.

An Amazon spokesperson told The Information that the company offers other features for clothes shoppers like personalized size recommendations, improved size charts and a virtual try-on tool.

Amazon touted its virtual try-on capabilities in a March blog post, saying the option is available for products from popular brands.

“Amazon’s Virtual Try-On feature brings the in-store experience to your mobile device by using augmented reality to help you visualize a new pair of sneakers or sunglasses yourself, as well as lip colors and eyeshadow in real time, wherever you are,” the post said.

Many clothing brands and retailers are turning to artificial intelligence to manage the costly problem of returns by helping consumers buy products they will actually want to keep when they arrive, PYMNTS reported in June.

A practice called “bracketing,” in which consumers buy items in multiple sizes or colors, intending to return some of them later, is reportedly one of the contributors to rising return rates. Happy Returns reports that nearly two-thirds of consumers engage in bracketing.

Increased return volumes pose logistical and financial challenges for retailers, Loop Returns CEO Hannah Bravo told PYMNTS in an interview posted Monday (Jan. 6).

“For online retailers, handling returns is far more complex than shipping orders,” Bravo said. “Each return must be manually unpacked, checked and restocked, requiring extra staff and warehouse space. This costly process has pushed retailers to seek new technologies that can both reduce returns and keep customers satisfied.”