Mermaid Tails and Cricket Snacks: TikTok’s Marketplace Madness

It’s OK if you’re confused about the state of TikTok. Let’s not forget that this whole mess started when Congress banned TikTok, citing national security concerns, and the Supreme Court upheld their decision late last year. President Trump’s recent executive order to delay that ban has not been met as of this writing by its return to various app stores, yet hope springs eternal among its fans. And let’s not forget those fans are a hearty bunch. They’ve made a thriving business out of working within the platform’s constraints. And sometimes, they work outside its constraints.

Some of them are silly, to be sure. But TikTok’s creators, advisers and sellers have proven to be lucrative, influential and sometimes downright strange. These trends influence culture and commerce alike. PYMNTS data shows how far that influence extends: 79% of millennials and Gen Z consumers rely on social media for financial advice. Gen Z shoppers are 117% likelier to buy from influencers.

When you rarely leave the house, whoever’s showing up on your phone will have a lot of sway. TikTok isn’t just a platform for showcasing boxed-in dance moves — it’s an economic force within the hermitage. And TikTok’s reach is undeniable. Consider the platform’s more bizarre trends, like some weird stuff involving your belly button — for health reasons — or heatstroke-inspired makeup tips.

While they might seem silly, the impact of TikTok trends on consumer behavior is serious. PYMNTS research reveals that 1 in 5 retail shoppers are influenced by written content on platforms like TikTok.

Pause a moment. Written content. On TikTok.

The finding reveals how these trends translate into real purchasing power. Social media’s sway extends into everyday decision-making, with influencers driving beauty, fashion, and wellness commerce. Then again, there’s that outside-the-box thing. Outside the constraints of rules and in some cases, common sense. With that in mind, we did a little shopping on TikTok to find out what the fuss was all about. We don’t want to be judgmental … OK, we do want to be judgmental … but here, without further ado, are 10 of the weirdest things we found in our trip through TikTok shopping.

Potato Pal: A service that prints a personal message or photo on a real potato and mails it to someone. There’s even a video of a customer urging you to “think outside the box.” Shouldn’t it be “think outside the skin?”

Glow-in-the-Dark Toilet Paper: For those late-night bathroom trips, this toilet paper glows in the dark, making it both practical and amusing. Laugh if you want, but at least 60 million people have seen this page, although we can’t find sales data.

UFO Detector: A novelty item that claims to detect UFOs with blinking LED lights that activate when extraterrestrial activity is nearby. A video on the site says it’s very active near Washington, D.C. For real.

Mermaid Tail Blankets: Get cozy and channel your inner mermaid with these knitted blankets designed to look like a mermaid’s tail. We’re not sure if anyone from licensing at Disney has seen this yet.

Nicolas Cage Sequin Pillow: A reversible sequin pillow that reveals a picture of Nicolas Cage when the sequins are flipped. Let’s run that back. You need to flip the sequins to get a look at Nick.

DIY Cricket Snack Kit: Everything needed to cook up a crunchy, protein-packed snack made from real crickets. Bug appetit!

Narwhal Heated Slippers: USB-powered slippers that keep your feet warm and resemble the mythical sea creature known as the narwhal. Once again, has anyone at Disney licensing been on TikTok?

Edible Gold Lollipops: Lollipops infused with real edible gold flakes, combining luxury with a classic sweet treat. Not only are they golden, the site claims they’re also made with Tiger’s Blood, which checks that Charlie Sheen box if you’re playing along at home.

Cat Battle Armor: Handmade leather armor designed for cats, turning them into fierce warriors (or at least making for a great photo op). Should cats actually be allowed to wear body armor? Seems like it’s an unfair advantage.

Banana Phone: A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled mobile handset that looks like a banana. It’s functional and doubles as a hilarious conversation starter. We have a few questions here. Not the least of which is: Can you download TikTok onto your banana phone?

In all relative seriousness, TikTok’s ability to turn arbitrary constraints into a thriving marketplace offers a lesson in adaptability. PYMNTS data underscores its significance as a platform reshaping how boxed-in creativity leaps from the screen as a testament to the power of working within limits. All social media starts out as fundamentally flippant. It’s gotten weird when it’s gotten serious.