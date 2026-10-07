ATTRUS doubles payment volume as it builds the financial infrastructure connecting the Americas

With payment volume up 119.2% in 12 months, ATTRUS is accelerating its U.S. expansion, investing in scale and strengthening its position as the infrastructure behind companies moving money between the United States and Latin America

MIAMI, October 6, 2026 — Money crosses borders every second. Financial infrastructure often does not.

ATTRUS is working to change that.

The payments infrastructure company born in Brazil has more than doubled the volume processed through its platform over the past 12 months, growing 119.2% as more companies look for simpler ways to operate financially between the United States and Latin America.

The growth is moving ATTRUS into a new phase. The company is expanding its U.S. operation, increasing investment in technology and infrastructure, strengthening its global commercial leadership and preparing to double its U.S. team within the next 12 months.

At the center of that expansion is a simple ambition: make operating financially across borders feel less like entering a new country and more like activating a new market.

Through a single API, ATTRUS enables businesses to collect, hold and move money across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and the United States, connecting local payment methods, accounts and cross-border settlement through one infrastructure.

“Companies are becoming global much faster than the financial infrastructure that supports them,” said Stephano Maciel, CEO of ATTRUS. “Our role is to close that gap. We want companies entering Brazil, Mexico, Colombia or the U.S. to access the infrastructure they need without rebuilding their financial operation every time they cross a border.”

Growth is reshaping the company

The United States has become ATTRUS’s largest individual market for new clients. Over the past 12 months, U.S. clients signed by ATTRUS increased 73%. During the same period, the company’s U.S. team more than tripled and is expected to double again within the next year.

ATTRUS plans to direct approximately 40% of its investment for 2027 and 2028 to the United States, spanning commercial expansion, technology, operations and regulatory infrastructure.

Miami sits at the center of that strategy. ATTRUS has expanded its headquarters in the city, connecting its U.S. operation with its growing footprint across Latin America.

But the office is not the story. The scale behind it is.

“Miami represents the connection we are building as a company,” Maciel said. “The United States on one side, Latin America on the other, and increasingly global businesses that need to operate seamlessly across both.”

Building for the next level of scale

As transaction volumes increase and clients become larger and more complex, ATTRUS is investing in the technology, architecture and operational capacity required for its next stage of growth.

Over the past 12 months, the company reduced average client onboarding time by 40% while maintaining 100% platform availability. Transactions that can take one or two business days through traditional international wires can settle in minutes through ATTRUS, 24/7, including weekends and holidays.

Today, ATTRUS serves companies headquartered in more than 30 countries across approximately 20 industries. Clients integrate once and can activate new markets, payment rails and financial capabilities as they expand.

Instead of rebuilding financial infrastructure country by country, businesses can grow on top of the same platform.

A commercial organization built for global growth

ATTRUS has strengthened its global commercial leadership with the appointment of Tomás Escórcia as Chief Revenue Officer.

Escórcia, who previously held leadership positions at Inter&Co and Amazon, will lead commercial strategy across existing and future markets as ATTRUS expands its presence in the United States and its global client base.

“For companies expanding between the U.S. and Latin America, financial infrastructure can quickly become one of the biggest sources of complexity,” said Escórcia. “Every market introduces new payment methods, banking relationships, settlement processes and regulatory requirements. Our job is to remove that complexity so clients can focus on growing their business.”

One integration. More markets.

ATTRUS currently connects financial infrastructure across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and the United States. Its platform combines local payment methods, local and virtual accounts, foreign exchange and cross-border settlement over fiat and stablecoin rails.

“We do not believe companies should have to choose between moving fast and operating locally,” Maciel said. “The future of financial infrastructure is giving businesses both: local capabilities in every market, connected through one global experience.”

The next chapter starts at Money20/20 USA

ATTRUS will bring this next stage of growth to Money20/20 USA 2026, October 18–21 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

ATTRUS will participate for the first time as an official sponsor, with its own booth.

Visitors to Booth 17038 will be able to meet the ATTRUS team and learn how the company helps businesses collect, hold and move money across the United States and Latin America through one integration.

The delegation includes Stephano Maciel, CEO; Tomás Escórcia, CRO; Juliana Di Pietro, Head of Sales; Breno Queiroz, CTO; Giovanni Malta Ilona Polit and Rhayna Marques, Account Executives.

About ATTRUS

ATTRUS is a payments infrastructure company connecting businesses across the United States and Latin America.Through a single API, it enables companies to collect, hold and move money across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and the U.S, combining local payment methods, local and virtual accounts and cross-border settlement through fiat and stablecoin rails.

Born in Brazil and headquartered in Miami, with offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, ATTRUS serves high-growth fintechs and global enterprises across payments, investment, digital assets, marketplaces, gaming, SaaS and technology.

Learn more at attrus.com.

Regulatory information: Attrus Instituição de Pagamento S.A., CNPJ 10.789.035/0001-05, is a payment institution authorized and supervised by the Central Bank of Brazil as an electronic money issuer, foreign exchange institution, Pix participant and eFX provider. ATTRUS US LLC, a group company, is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business; FinCEN registration does not constitute an endorsement. ATTRUS is not a bank. Stablecoin operations are carried out through partner virtual asset service providers (PSAVs); virtual assets are not covered by Brazil’s Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).