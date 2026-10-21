BILL Launches New Suite of AI Capabilities to Put Finance Teams in Control of AI

BILL (NYSE: BILL), the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly 500,000 businesses to manage, move, and maximize their money, today announced new agentic capabilities designed to give finance teams greater control and confidence in how AI works for them. The features help protect against payment errors; empower finance teams to control where AI works for them; answer questions in natural language chat, accelerate onboarding; and organize inbound documents.

SMBs want more control and confidence in AI

While 86% of small and medium-sized business (SMB) leaders report using AI tools in their financial operations, only 19% trust AI “completely” — with data quality and data security cited as key reasons to keep humans in the loop. In a recent BILL survey of U.S. accounting firms, nearly 90% described themselves as ambitious when it comes to AI, yet only around half trust AI data accuracy “somewhat.” BILL is addressing the confidence gap by giving finance teams powerful new levels of control, security, and intelligence in their AI financial operations.

“Finance leaders know their businesses best, and they should be empowered to decide how and where AI works for them. With these new capabilities, BILL is giving finance teams the choice and confidence to use AI to protect their money, log AI actions, and equip them to control and run their business their way,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of BILL. “Built on more than $2 trillion in payment volume, BILL’s AI has seen just about every payment, vendor pattern, anomaly, and fraud signal. We’re leveraging this scale and data to deliver AI that finance teams can trust to help protect their business, and save time and money.”

Risk intelligence for your money

In FY2026, BILL flagged ~$1.5 billion in payments made by customers that were the result of simple mistakes or unusual payments – for example, a vendor sends an invoice for the wrong amount. Simple mistakes like this cost finance teams time to fix. With the new risk intelligence capability, BILL’s AI checks invoices before the payment gets scheduled. By automatically flagging invoices that deviate from a vendor’s established billing history during the approval stage, finance teams can correct any mistakes faster and keep money moving.

From August to September 2026, BILL’s risk intelligence autonomously detected on average $138,000 of mistakes or unusual payments per customer, saving them a total of 1,800+ days of manual work.

Control how AI works in your business

According to BILL customer research, almost 9 in 10 finance teams want centralized or in-workflow control of their AI. Now customers get exactly that: a consolidated hub where they can monitor the actions BILL AI has taken for them, switch AI tools on or off, and control how much AI does for them. As BILL continues to deliver more agentic capabilities for customers, this hub will play an essential role in how finance teams tailor, deploy, and control AI across their business.

Chat with BILL (Beta)

Finance teams can now talk to BILL in plain language, right where they work. Users can, for example, ask which vendors need paying and when, where an invoice stands, what’s driving card spend, how month-end close and receivables are tracking, or which bills and subscriptions recur, and get an answer. Customers already rely on BILL chat for customer support, with AI-handled support conversations growing more than 250% in one year. BILL will now be bringing that same experience across the platform. Expanded chat is in beta and customers can join the waitlist here.

BILL Meets Finance Teams in Their AI Tools

BILL customers, as well as the 9 million+ network members with a BILL login, can now connect their accounts to available AI assistants with BILL’s external Model Context Protocol (MCP). Once enabled, users can leverage these tools to ask questions about their BILL financial operations and get answers all in one AI chat window. Thousands of developers already build on BILL’s APIs, and usage has grown 7x in two years. Find setup instructions on the developer.bill.com page.

AI-Assisted Onboarding

BILL’s new AI-assisted onboarding gets new users up and running faster. Setting up a new platform usually means filling in every field manually. Now BILL does the first pass. It personalizes the business profile, recommends products based on how a business works, and helps users add vendors and assign default approvers. Users cut platform setup time by up to 50% and vendor customization time by up to 70%. Customers stay in control, review and adjust anything before it’s applied.

Additionally, BILL launched new inbox capabilities that automatically identify and label incoming invoices and W-9s, so finance teams know what they are looking at without manual sorting. This marks the first step toward a more intelligent inbox designed to reduce the manual work of processing and routing documents over time.

Customers Welcome New BILL Capabilities

“BILL’s Risk Intelligence spots and calls out discrepancies, and if an amount seems off, it tells you how and why. I recently had a legal bill 33x higher than average, and BILL flagged it quickly once it hit my inbox. Now it’s even easier to review and approve bills with confidence, so our team can focus on the tasks that matter.”

— Cristine Remington, Accounts Payable Manager, AdvicePeriod

“Instead of me having to double-check, ‘Is this the same as last month?’ AI in BILL is just that extra set of eyes that has done that work for me already.”

— Danielle Mason, Accounting Specialist, Vū Technologies

These capabilities are rolling out to customers today, with more on the way. Over the coming months, we’ll keep delivering intelligent finance built for SMBs and accounting firms, with the same focus on accuracy, security, and control. Read our blog for the full story behind today’s launch, then visit the BILL website for more information on our products.