BILL Surpasses $2 Trillion in Cumulative Total Payment Volume

BILL (NYSE: BILL), the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly half a million businesses to manage, move, and maximize their money, today announced it recently surpassed $2 trillion in cumulative total payment volume (TPV) since its founding.

On an average day, around $1 billion in payments flows through BILL. Behind every dollar moved is a finance workflow that has been automated or accelerated: an invoice captured and coded, approvals routed, vendor validated, fraud prevented, and payments sent and reconciled. This scale underscores why BILL is a leader in delivering software and payments for the Fortune 5 Million.

“This $2 trillion milestone belongs to the businesses and firms that have trusted BILL with their most important financial work, and we thank every one of them,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of BILL. “Together, we have built an ecosystem of SMBs, accounting firms, suppliers and partners at scale, and that is why BILL is a leader in this industry. Now we are putting that scale, expertise, and experience to work to define the future of intelligent finance.”

BILL Delivers for Businesses and Firms

This volume also reflects the range of businesses and firms that rely on BILL to help them save time and money, including:

The Utah Jazz shrinks a full day of payment processing to five minutes and saves more than 10 hours a week on expense follow-ups.

Blackstone Products reviews month-end expenses in three hours instead of three days, and eliminated petty cash spending that had run as high as $12,000 a month.

Mark Cuban Companies manages AP for 100 entities with one clerk and has reduced manual AP work by an estimated 50% or more.

Insight Global lifts its payment match rate to at least 98%, up from a legacy process the customer estimates failed as often as 60 to 75% of the time, and saves up to six hours a week.

Accounting firm Withum helps labor unions, some managing $100M+ in annual spend, go from half-day approvals and payments to minutes.

The Future BILL is Building

$2 trillion is only the start. BILL is building what comes next, using AI to cut workflow friction, save time, and protect money for customers. The platform is built on a deep understanding of how SMBs manage their finances and payments. In the last year, BILL’s AI-powered platform has:

Collected 240,000+ W-9s, with zero effort from customers.

Automated ~1.2 million invoices across more than 9 million data fields, with roughly 90% fewer coding steps and about 50% faster processing.

In the first 6 months of calendar year 2026, BILL’s AI-driven systems stopped 9.64 million fraudulent attempts, saving $925 million in potential losses for BILL customers.

To learn more about BILL’s agentic technology, visit bill.com/ai.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly half a million businesses and their accountants to manage, move, and maximize their money. BILL powers businesses ranging from fast-moving startups to growing companies with complex operations. We use AI to deliver strategic finance capabilities in one integrated platform that includes AP, AR, expenses, forecasting, procurement and more. With a member network of more than 9 million, BILL’s platform processes ~1% of US GDP annually. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

Special Note

We define TPV as the total value of transactions that we process on our platform during a particular period, comprising transactions from BILL AP/AR customers, BILL Divvy Card transactions, and transactions executed by Embedded Solutions and Other customers. Our calculation of TPV is presented gross of payments that may be subsequently reversed. For additional information about our customers, how we define TPV and the various risks and uncertainties that our business is subject to, refer to the periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our quarterly and annual reports, which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of BILL’s website (https://investor.bill.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.