Cliq and Vast Bank Announce Multi-Year Payments Partnership

Cliq, an innovator in financial technologies that provides merchant services, ACH and alternative payment processing, crypto and stablecoin solutions, and debit and prepaid card solutions for businesses, today announced a multi-year agreement to become a third-party payment processor (TPPP) for Vast Bank, a federally regulated nationally chartered bank.

The partnership gives Cliq’s clients, including merchants, independent sales organizations (ISOs) and independent software vendors (ISVs), access to ACH payments backed by Vast Bank.

“We are honored and excited to partner with Vast Bank,” said Joanna Oliva, President at Cliq. “This agreement provides further validation of our continuing focus to utilize cutting-edge, market-leading technology and provide exceptional service that our partners have come to expect from our company.”

The partnership advances Vast Bank’s fair access banking strategy: making regulated banking services available to fintechs, growing businesses and communities. Vast pairs a national charter and more than 40 years of banking history with a partner-first operating model.

“Fair access banking means delivering well-run, efficient compliance, technology and services within reach of more businesses,” said Mike Kozub, CEO of Vast Bank. “Cliq brings deep payments experience, a long track record of operating under bank and network oversight, and a genuine commitment to its clients. That is exactly the kind of partner we want to build with.”

Fintech banks provide digital-first financial platforms that offer banking services via apps without physical branches. Vast Bank continues to pioneer next-generation financial infrastructure, within a fully regulated framework.

“Partnering with Vast Bank, a respected, innovative Fintech bank, validates the depth and significance of the resources we have dedicated to remain a leader in our industry,” said Andy Phillips, CEO at Cliq. “Combining Vast Bank’s strong Fintech brand with our deep payments expertise, innovative use of technology, and the human support to assist our clients and their end customers with seamless access to financial products and services creates a strong value proposition for merchants.”

Cliq is a full-service payment processor and program manager processing $39 billion in payments annually for more than 73,000 merchant accounts including more than 700 ACH customers. Cliq provides credit card and ACH processing services, proprietary technology platforms, and dispute and treasury management services to businesses across the United States. Additionally, Cliq provides issuing services to more than 300 stakeholders.

The companies will work together on the ACH processing relationship under the terms of their agreement. Additional details of the arrangement were not disclosed.