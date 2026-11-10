Creative Solutions Intl’ Brings Behaviorally Designed Collection Communications to FICO Marketplace

WILMINGTON, DE November 10, 2026 – Creative Solutions International announced today that its Collections Marketing Platform is now available on FICO® Marketplace, the first decision asset-based marketplace powered by FICO® Platform. Listing empowers customers around the world to operationalize AI and drive better outcomes by easily discovering, accessing, and deploying a wide range of pre-built offerings, including AI models, data services, and analytics. This addresses a critical need in the industry for organizations to leverage cutting edge technology while preserving their ability to work across their organization to bring together teams and differentiate their business with their own unique intellectual property and customer experiences.

Creative Solutions’ Collections Marketing Platform helps financial institutions move beyond generic, system-generated collection letters to communications designed around customer segmentation, behavioral science, message framing based on how people read and respond, and decision design—while automating the design, production, and fulfillment process.

“Being part of FICO Marketplace means our approach can now reach lenders and servicers through the decisioning environment they already trust,” said Kevin B. Foley, CEO of Creative Solutions International. “Our platform makes every communication more purposeful—using data and behavioral design to deliver the right message, to the right customer, with the right offer at the right point in the collections journey, without adding operational complexity.”

Once connected to a lender’s existing collections workflow, Creative Solutions ingests daily account files. It then applies segmentation logic to create letters matched to each account’s delinquency stage, account type, and behavioral profile. Creative Solutions manages daily production and fulfillment and refines targeting and creative over time using response and performance data. Lenders get a path from account-level decisioning to customer communication, without the need for manual campaign work.

“A good decision still has to reach a customer,” said Jason Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer at FICO. “In collections, that moment is a letter or an email, and too often it gets treated as a box to check. FICO Marketplace lets lenders bring in partners like Creative Solutions who have built for this moment, without rebuilding the systems underneath.”

Creative Solutions’ behavioral and cognitive design framework has produced measurable results, including:

26% reduction in roll rates

15% increase in payment rates

48% improvement in settlements

In a recent test comparing letters combined with email versus email-only, adding letters produced a 7.2% payer lift for a settlement population and a 33% payer lift for a pre-sale population.

To learn more about FICO® Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.fico.com/

Contacts:

FICO – press@fico.com

Creative Solutions International – info@creative-solution.com