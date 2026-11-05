HaiPay Plans Hong Kong Corporate Services Following TCSP Licence Approval

HONG KONG — HaiPay, a provider of payment infrastructure for global digital businesses, today announced that HAIPAY CUSTODY SERVICE LIMITED, one of its operating entities, has been granted a Hong Kong Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) licence. The licence, number TC011305, is listed on the Companies Registry’s public register of TCSP licensees. The approval forms part of HaiPay’s plans to develop corporate and trust services alongside its existing payments and settlement business.

The planned offering is intended for businesses and business owners establishing companies in Hong Kong. It would include company formation, physical registered office addresses, company secretarial services and trustee services, subject to applicable requirements and licence conditions.

These services are at the planning stage. Applications are not yet open, and a launch date has not been set.

“This licence is part of our long-term planning. Businesses operating across borders need to consider their corporate arrangements as well as how they collect and make payments. Hong Kong’s established financial and regulatory environment is an important part of our plans. We want HaiPay to become a business that customers can turn to for both corporate services and payments,” said Steven Wu, Founder and CEO of HaiPay.

The planned services would complement HaiPay’s existing payments and settlement business, with their scope, terms and availability to be defined before launch.

The TCSP licence was granted under Hong Kong’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (Cap. 615). Licensees must comply with customer due diligence and record-keeping requirements, the Registrar of Companies’ guidelines and applicable licence conditions. The licence covers trust and company services only; payment and remittance services in Hong Kong are licensed separately.

To verify the listing, search the Companies Registry’s register using licence number TC011305 or the name HAIPAY CUSTODY SERVICE LIMITED: https://www.tcsp.cr.gov.hk/tcspls/search/public-search

About HaiPay

HaiPay provides payment infrastructure for global digital businesses, including card acceptance, local payment methods across Asia and other markets, payouts and card issuing. It serves businesses in e-commerce, game publishing, digital content and financial services. For more information, visit https://www.haipay.net.

This announcement is for information only. HaiPay’s licensed activities are subject to the rules and supervision of the relevant regulators.