numo Appoints Nadine Carter as SVP, Merchant Partnerships and Revenue Growth

PITTSBURGH, PA — November 3, 2026 — numo, the exclusive offers platform for a number of top banks and financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Nadine Carter as Senior Vice President, Merchant Partnerships and Revenue Growth.

In this role, Carter will lead the growth of numo’s merchant partnership and revenue growth strategy. Her team will help more brands reach tens of millions of engaged cardholders through financial institutions that have proven results: new customers, repeat visits, and measurable sales lift – all delivered through a trusted, rewarding experience for cardholders.

Carter has held senior leadership roles at leading data and commerce media companies, helping brands connect with consumers at the moment of purchase. Across her career, she has built strong merchant relationships, turned data into strategy, and grown revenue in fast-moving, competitive markets.

Her appointment comes as retail commerce media continues to change. Brands want closed-loop channels that reach consumers where spending actually happens. Financial institutions offer one of the most powerful channels in the market: a trusted relationship, verified purchase data, and a highly engaged audience. Carter’s experience positions numo to help merchants make the most of it.

“Merchants are looking for channels that reach real customers and prove real results, and few channels do that better than the financial institutions cardholders trust every day,” said Dave Passavant, CEO of numo. “Nadine knows commerce media inside and out, and understands how to turn data into partnerships that grow. As numo enters its next chapter of growth, she is the right leader to scale our merchant business and bring more brands onto our network.”

“I’m beyond excited to join numo at such an important moment for the company and the commerce media industry,” said Nadine Carter. “I’ve spent my career helping brands reach consumers at the moment of purchase, and numo’s network is one of the most powerful ways to do that. I look forward to bringing my experience and industry knowledge to the team, building strong partnerships, and driving measurable growth for our brands and financial institution partners.”

About numo

numo is the next generation financial media network. Our platform, built around an unprecedented ecosystem of shoppers, national and local retailers, and financial institutions, is powering the commerce media revolution at the intersection of fintech and adtech.