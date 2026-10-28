TacticalPay Launches the TacticalPay Gateway, a Firearm-Friendly Payment Gateway Powered by NMI

TacticalPay LLC, a payments and point-of-sale provider for the firearms industry, today announced the TacticalPay Gateway, the company’s own payment gateway for FFLs and firearms businesses. Powered by NMI®, a global leader in embedded payments infrastructure, the TacticalPay Gateway is available now to new and existing TacticalPay merchants.

Built for the Firearms Industry

Online sales are a growing share of revenue for gun stores, ranges and firearms retailers, but not every payment provider welcomes them. Some gateways and payment platforms restrict firearms sales outright, and others leave FFLs piecing together a gateway, a processor and a shopping cart from different vendors. The TacticalPay Gateway helps bring those pieces together under one name, on a firearm-friendly merchant account. Onboarding and support are handled by TacticalPay’s in-house team, based in Texas.

Powering Online Sales for FFLs

The TacticalPay Gateway powers e-commerce transactions for FFLs and firearms businesses. It can connect to a merchant’s own website, take phone orders through a virtual terminal, and serve as a payment gateway for GunBroker sales. Integrations with Shopify and more than 125 other shopping carts and platforms are available and easy to set up, along with card-on-file storage, electronic invoicing, recurring billing, 3-D Secure and fraud screening.

Powered by NMI

The TacticalPay Gateway runs on the NMI payment platform, which powers more than $700 billion in annual payment volume and more than 6.5 billion transactions a year for over 1.2 million merchants. The NMI platform lets partners deliver a fully branded payment experience to their own customers. For FFLs, that means a gateway with the scale and reliability of one of the industry’s largest platforms, under a name that understands their business.

“Firearms businesses deserve the same payment technology that every other industry takes for granted, and too often they haven’t had it,” said Rich McIver, Co-Founder & CEO of TacticalPay. “With TacticalPay POS, TacticalPay Tap and now the TacticalPay Gateway, an FFL can run the counter, the phone, the website and their GunBroker store all on one payments platform, with one support line.”

The TacticalPay Gateway is included in TacticalPay’s E-commerce plan and is also available with its retail plans. TacticalPay is exhibiting at SHOT Show 2027 in Las Vegas, January 19–22, and will demonstrate the gateway at Booth 42850.

About TacticalPay

TacticalPay LLC is a payments and point-of-sale provider for firearms businesses, in business since 2015. It offers firearms merchant accounts and credit card processing for gun stores, plus TacticalPay POS, TacticalPay Tap and the TacticalPay Gateway. TacticalPay holds a Better Business Bureau A+ rating and is a regular exhibitor at SHOT Show, the firearms industry’s trade show produced by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Visit https://www.tacticalpay.com/ to learn more.

About the NMI payment platform

NMI is powering the next generation of embedded payments with its modular, white-label payments platform and industry-leading gateway. Processing over $700 billion annually, NMI enables SaaS platforms, ISOs, PayFacs and banks to accept, manage, price and move money, turning payments into a strategic advantage, driving growth, loyalty and new revenue streams. More than 6,000 technology partners trust NMI to deliver seamless, scalable payment experiences across online, in-app, in-store, mobile and unattended environments. Learn more at nmi.com.