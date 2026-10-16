TacticalPay LLC Launches as an Independent Company Serving Firearms and Sporting Goods Businesses

TacticalPay (Tactical Payments), a payments and point-of-sale provider for the firearms industry, today announced that it is now a fully independent, founder-owned company. In business since 2015, TacticalPay enters its next chapter under co-founders Rich McIver and Andy Hagans. They formed TacticalPay LLC, which took full ownership of the TacticalPay brand, website, products and services on October 1. McIver serves as Co-Founder & CEO and Hagans as Co-Founder & President. McIver and Hagans plan to reinvest in technology to make TacticalPay’s products more accessible and easier to use.

Growing by Word of Mouth, From Startup FFLs to Established Stores

Over the last decade, the TacticalPay brand has grown largely through referrals between gun shop owners. Much of that comes down to grassroots credibility in the firearms industry, as well as ease of use. Most merchant applications are approved in one to three business days, and onboarding is handled by TacticalPay’s in-house, Texas-based team.

Others have taken notice. Firearms payments guide GunFriendlyPayments.com ranked TacticalPay first among its top five gun-friendly processors in July 2025. The company has also been featured by Shark Processing, StreetInsider, Dealroom, and others.

Entry-Level Plans for In-Person and Online Sales

For in-person sales, the company’s TacticalPay Tap software takes contactless payments on a phone, with no terminal needed. The app is available on all major smartphone platforms, and works at a retail counter or a gun show. For online sales, TacticalPay’s E-commerce plan includes a payment gateway for a merchant’s website, GunBroker listings and phone orders. Both plans are $69 per month, all in. Pricing is listed online, so merchants can compare plans without talking to a salesperson or requesting a custom quote.

A Full-Featured POS for High-Volume Stores

For high-volume stores, TacticalPay POS is a full-featured gun store point-of-sale system. It has ATF compliance built in, with an electronic bound book and 4473s. It also tracks serialized inventory and handles trade-ins, consignments and gunsmithing. The POS plan is $199 per month plus a one-time hardware bundle.

“We’re doubling down on TacticalPay,” said Rich McIver, the company’s Co-Founder & CEO. “We’ve been fortunate to grow mostly by word of mouth. I think that comes from making things easy to use. I believe our POS is the most affordable full-featured gun store system out there. Comparable systems often run $500 a month or more. Payments should be as easy for a gun shop as for any other small business. At TacticalPay, we plan to keep investing in technology to help FFLs of all types and sizes.”

Merchants can visit https://www.tacticalpay.com/pricing/ to compare plans and pricing.

About TacticalPay

TacticalPay (also known as Tactical Payments) is a payments and point-of-sale provider for firearms businesses. It is operated by TacticalPay LLC, an independent, founder-owned Texas company. TacticalPay has been in business since 2015 and has served firearms merchants under the TacticalPay name since 2017. It offers firearms merchant accounts and credit card processing for gun stores, plus TacticalPay POS, its gun store point-of-sale system. As of October 2026, TacticalPay holds a Better Business Bureau A+ rating. The company is also rated 4.8 out of 5 (“Excellent”) on Trustpilot across 55 reviews. Visit https://www.tacticalpay.com/ to learn more.