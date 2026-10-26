Tipalti Introduces Fully Integrated Treasury Solution to Modernize Cash Management

Tipalti, the agentic AI platform for finance, announced the rollout of Tipalti Treasury, its fully integrated treasury solution, following its 2025 acquisition of Statement. Built natively into Tipalti’s platform, the solution connects real-time cash visibility and automated forecasting with accounts payable (AP), giving finance teams greater control over their cash positions and enabling informed decisions that fuel business growth.

For mid-market businesses operating across multiple entities, banks, and currencies, managing cash flow has become increasingly complex. Economic volatility and mounting pressure to optimize working capital have made access to accurate, up-to-date cash flow information more critical than ever, elevating treasury from a largely operational function to an increasingly strategic priority for finance leaders.

“Treasury is no longer just about tracking cash – it’s about knowing where your capital is, anticipating what comes next, and having the confidence to act,” said Idan Vlodinger, VP of Treasury Solutions at Tipalti. “Yet too many businesses are still making critical financial decisions based on outdated information and fragmented systems that weren’t built for the speed and complexity of today’s global economy. By connecting treasury and AP in one platform, we’re equipping finance teams with the clarity and control they need to manage liquidity proactively, mitigate risk, and respond quickly to changing market conditions.”

Modern Treasury Management, Built for the Mid-Market

Designed for the needs of growing mid-market businesses, Tipalti Treasury makes sophisticated cash management and forecasting more accessible without the complexity of implementing and maintaining a standalone treasury management system. Directly connected to existing AP workflows within Tipalti’s platform, the solution simplifies day-to-day treasury operations while reducing reliance on manual processes.

Treasury gives finance teams a clearer picture of their financial position and the tools to make more informed decisions through:

Real-Time Cash Visibility: Consolidates cash balances and transactions across banks, entities, and currencies into a single dashboard, with access to intraday and prior-day balances and detailed transaction-level insights.

Automated Cash Flow Forecasting: Combines live bank transactions with ERP data – including open invoices and scheduled payments – to generate customizable 13-week cash flow forecasts, helping teams anticipate liquidity needs.

Global Bank Connectivity: Connects financial data across a global network of banks and financial institutions through secure direct connections, eliminating manual aggregation of information across banking portals.

Connected Finance Workflows: Unifies real-time visibility into current cash positions with insight into upcoming payment obligations through Tipalti AP, giving finance teams a more complete picture of their cash flow and greater control over financial decisions.

Learn more about Tipalti Treasury: https://tipalti.com/treasury-management/.

About Tipalti

Finance complexity shouldn’t slow business down. Tipalti’s trusted agentic AI platform gives mid-market businesses the speed, control, and confidence to scale, processing $100B+ in annualized total payment volume in 120 currencies for 6,500+ customers across 200+ countries and territories. Spanning accounts payable, mass payments, procurement, expenses, cards, and treasury, we simplify the complexity so finance teams can focus on what matters. Tipalti partners with Citi, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, and Visa to pay millions of suppliers and payees worldwide.