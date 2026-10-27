Whop Announces Funding Round at $5.1B Valuation, Led by Sequoia and Shopify Ventures

Technology company Whop announced a $200 million Series D at a $5.1 billion valuation, led by Sequoia and Shopify Ventures. The new capital will accelerate Whop’s global expansion and R&D efforts to make payment and advertising markets more efficient. This round marks Whop’s second fundraise this year following an announcement of a $200 million strategic investment from Tether at a $1.6B valuation in February 2026.

Work is fundamentally changing and AI is calling traditional career paths into question. Entry-level job opportunities are at an all time low (Forbes). For a generation starting in a hole, Whop is a way for individuals to own their economic futures.

Whop’s core customers are business operators, ranging from heads of product at high-growth startups, to 16-year-old-first-time entrepreneurs. Whop provides business operators with a gamified UI and extensive API, powering distribution, business creation, and money.

Roughly 25,000 business operators generate $550M on Whop each month. Whop also delivers an income to more than 50,000 other people who provide value to the businesses every month.

“We take inspiration from the traditional economy in designing Whop, and because businesses are the primary conduit by which people earn money and create value, we focus on them as our primary customer,” said Steven Schwartz, Co-founder and CEO of Whop.

Most businesses on Whop service hyper-specific customer needs, rather than broad mass-market products. The internet has made it possible to reach customers in markets that were once too small or fragmented to build a business around. Businesses built natively on Whop include invoicing software for trucking companies, emergency tree removal services, private jet booking platforms, neobanks for dropshippers, and marketplaces supplying data to humanoid robotics companies.

“They’re doing about a half billion revenue, business is doing great, and we’re helping humanity create businesses for people who can’t find a job”, said Doug Leone, Partner at Sequoia Capital.

In the past three months, Whop has launched:

Business Blueprints, which lets new operators launch a ready-to-sell business in a few clicks. Over 21,000 businesses have been created via Blueprints since the product launched 6 weeks ago.

Whop CLI, which debuted in July, making Whop’s API compatible with any AI agent and allowing operators to run their businesses via prompts. The Whop CLI and MCP connectors collectively receive over 350,000 calls per day with over 14,700 monthly active users.

Economic Intelligence, a decision engine trained on millions of transactions that recommends the highest-ROI next move for each business. To access Economic Intelligence, businesses give an extra percentage of the revenue earned from using the system.

Whop is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in New York and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and operations.

About Whop

Whop is a technology company on a mission to deliver everyone a sustainable income. Today, Whop facilitates over $7 billion in on-platform transactions to people in 185 countries. For more information, visit whop.com.