US Bank Focuses on ‘Totality of the Customer’

Understanding customers and providing them with personalized banking solutions is key, U.S. Bank SVP and Chief Product Officer Rob Seidman writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “The Innovation Mindset: How to Achieve It in 2025.”

One way U.S. Bank is moving from a “no, because …” to a “yes and …” mindset is by breaking silos and empowering teams to see the whole person. Until you see the totality of a customer, you cannot understand their stresses and needs or offer the right solutions. We are also investing in re-skilling teams in new ways of working that encourages and incentivizes that behavior.

To bring about that change for our customers, we are recognizing who they are, identifying what they need or hope to get our help, and then, in a highly transparent way, providing them solutions that are real-time and personalized.

Using Technology to Embrace an Innovation Mindset

The technologies that will move the payments and banking industry to an innovation mindset are exciting ones for us. This includes any technological shift that creates trust outside of the banking and payments framework but enables similar features and benefits. When others can do what people have looked to banking to do for hundreds of years with equal trust, faster speed, better experience and more readily available portability and control, it is a wake-up call. Questioning foundational beliefs through reflection and honest self-assessment is more necessary than mindset shifts.

Our customers have embraced new technologies that will push us to innovate to stay relevant. We must embrace the change while protecting our customers from the risks.

The ‘What If’ Question

We ask “What if …” every day. Our business launching is an example of what you can accomplish if you just have the tenacity to stick it out.