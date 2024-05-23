Home Depot Teams With Instacart to Bolster eCommerce Offerings

Home Depot teamed with Instacart to offer customers same-day delivery on home improvement products.

The partnership offers delivery in as fast as an hour from nearly 2,000 stores, according to a Thursday (May 23) press release. It comes as Home Depot is dealing with a downturn in consumer spending.

“Our brick-and-mortar stores are foundational to The Home Depot, and expanding our eCommerce capabilities is a key part of our ongoing efforts to deliver a seamless interconnected experience,” Jordan Broggi, president of the retailer’s online business, said in the release. “By supplementing our existing same-day and next-day delivery options on homedepot.com with Instacart’s fast and convenient shopper experience, we’re increasing flexibility for our customers to meet them no matter how they choose to shop.”

The partnership follows a pilot collaboration with Instacart earlier this year, with the program now being expanded nationwide, the release said. The service also employs Instacart’s “Big & Bulky” fulfillment solution, which offers deliveries for heavy items up to 60 pounds (which in this case means things like large boxes, grills and ladders).

Earlier this month, the company reported earnings showing its “Pro” business for construction/home improvement contractors is outperforming the consumer side of its operations.

Instacart’s partnership with Home Depot is the latest example of delivery services that had their origins in the food and grocery space expanding beyond their roots.

The company earlier this month became the exclusive same-day delivery partner of Kohl’s, letting customers shop and order same-day or scheduled delivery of products such as accessories, home essentials, skin care, beauty items, and pet supplies.

Also this month, Instacart launched a collaboration with Uber Eats, letting its customers be able to order from a variety of restaurants on its platform through a new “Restaurants” tab, enabled by Uber Eats.

This week saw DoorDash expand its 3-year-old partnership with Ulta Beauty, now offering on-demand and same-day delivery of beauty products in all 50 states.

Many shoppers want to have their restaurant and grocery needs met with the help of a single, unified digital platform that handles a wider range of their daily activities.

The PYMNTS Intelligence study “Consumer Interest in an Everyday App” found that 35% of consumers showed a strong desire for this sort of platform. Among these, 69% would want to buy their groceries from such an app, and 65% would want to make purchases from restaurants.

