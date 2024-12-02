Mesh and MRI Partner on Spend Management for Real Estate Companies

Mesh Payments and MRI Software have partnered to deliver a unified spend management solution to companies in the real estate industry.

This collaboration will integrate Mesh’s global corporate travel and expense (T&E) management platform with MRI Software’s property management platform, the companies said in a Monday (Dec. 2) press release.

“This integration will give MRI clients access to a unified global solution for spend management, empowering them to automate and connect their entire T&E lifecycle to their MRI system,” Sean Slack, vice president of partnerships at MRI Software, said in the release.

The MRI Property Management X platform helps companies streamline and automate their property operations, uncover and access data and insights, and reduce errors with the help of a unified source for property and financial data, according to the company’s website.

The partnership with Mesh will allow users of this platform to add real-time spend control, multi-currency support and embedded compliance, per the press release.

The Mesh platform also supports multiple travel management companies (TMCs), allowing MRI customers to use their preferred TMC based on regional needs, the release said.

“By integrating our platform with MRI Property Management X, we’re empowering real estate professionals worldwide to efficiently manage global expenses, make data-driven decisions and focus on core operations,” Mesh Co-founder and CEO Oded Zevahi said in the release. “This collaboration brings unprecedented flexibility and control to the industry, simplifying international transactions while ensuring compliance and cost optimization.”

Mesh expanded the capabilities of its platform in April by adding a guest travel solution that streamlines the process associated with the booking and reimbursement of contractor, candidate and guest travel.

This solution allows guests to book their own itineraries and eliminate expense reimbursements.

The trend of digitization has brought about an appreciation for transparency and oversight, and the integration of procurement with spend management has allowed businesses to enhance their processes, Zevahi told PYMNTS in an interview posted in July 2023.

“[Integrating procurement and spend management] streamlines the procurement payments process and creates efficiencies by eliminating human error and mitigating compliance risk, while at the same time dramatically increasing payment flexibility and improving the requestor experience,” Zehavi said.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.