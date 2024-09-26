Synchrony and Dick’s Sporting Goods Extend Credit Card Program Partnership

Synchrony and Dick’s Sporting Goods have extended their two-decade-long strategic partnership that includes a credit card program.

With this multi-year extension, athletes will be able to continue using their ScoreRewards Credit Card and ScoreRewards Mastercard online and in-store at the retailer’s more than 800 locations, the companies said in a Thursday (Sept. 26) press release.

“Our athletes are the center of everything that we do, and with the Dick’s ScoreRewards Credit Card we’re able to reward our most loyal athletes with benefits that matter to them,” Navdeep Gupta, chief financial officer at Dick’s Sporting Goods, said in the release.

The ScoreRewards Credit Card Program includes the ability to earn rewards “2X faster,” exclusive offers and digital account management, according to the release.

The company’s locations at which the cards can be used include Dick’s Sporting Goods, House of Sport, Golf Galaxy and Public Lands, per the release.

“Through enhanced technology capabilities, expanded data and analytics and a superior in-store athlete experience, we aim to ensure that the program continues to be a strong differentiator for Dick’s,” Darrell Owens, executive vice president and CEO, Lifestyle at Synchrony, said in the release.

More than 60% of consumers who hold at least one co-branded credit card said that their most frequently used co-branded credit card is affiliated with a retailer — a far greater share than said the same of any other kind of brand, such as travel, local business or technology company — according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Elan collaboration, “The Role of Strategic Partnerships in Consumer Credit Cards.”

The report found that co-branded cards affiliated with retailers are popular among consumers because the cardholders find it easy to use rewards and other benefits.

Synchrony expanded its portfolio by adding or renewing more than 15 programs in the second quarter, including partnerships with Virgin Red, Jerome’s Furniture, Verizon and Installation Made Easy.

“We continued to leverage our proprietary data and insights, innovative technological capabilities and diversified product suite to add new partnerships, expand our distribution networks and deliver enhanced digital wallet capabilities,” Synchrony President and CEO Brian Doubles said July 17 during the company’s quarterly earnings call.