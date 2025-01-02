Cerence and Jaguar Land Rover Partner on AI-Powered in-Car Experience

Cerence and luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) partnered to develop JLR’s next-generation in-car experience.

The companies will leverage Cerence’s artificial intelligence-enabled technologies for transportation to add advanced intelligence and capabilities to JLR’s Range Rover, Discovery, Defender and Jaguar vehicles, according to a Thursday (Jan. 2) press release.

“Cerence AI will collaborate with JLR to craft a new generation of in-car experiences that enhance enjoyment, safety and productivity by leveraging the latest technological advancements,” Cerence AI Chief Revenue Officer Christian Mentz said in the release.

The announcement came as JLR is working to develop a pure electric model for each of three of its brands — Range Rover, Discovery and Defender — and to make Jaguar entirely electric by the end of the decade, according to the release.

“A user experience enhanced by voice and AI technology is central to JLR as we advance our infotainment system to delight our customers with expanded features and a richer, more enjoyable in-vehicle journey,” JLR Chief Data and AI Officer Christine Kemp said in the release.

Across the automotive industry, generative AI is transforming the in-car experience by personalizing interactions and anticipating driver needs, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “How Generative AI is Boosting Innovation for Carmakers and Drivers.”

Generative AI is set to redefine how drivers engage with their vehicles, moving beyond traditional performance metrics to include highly tailored user experiences.

Bringing generative AI into vehicles is a huge opportunity area, and the ability to update existing vehicles over time and enhance them resonates well with consumers, Mentz told PYMNTS in an interview posted in March.

Because consumers are now using AI tools in their daily lives and workplaces, they increasingly want those experiences to transfer over to the digital cabins of their cars, Mentz said.

In January, Volkswagen said Cerence Chat Pro enabled new functionality in which the automaker’s customers can have researched content read out to them while driving. This functionality is also powered by Volkswagen’s integration of OpenAI’s AI chatbot, ChatGPT, into its IDA voice assistant.

