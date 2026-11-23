68% of Finance Leaders Say AI Gives Fraudsters the Upper Hand
Accounts Payable Fraud in the Age of AI: How Finance Leaders Protect Company Cash
Accounts payable fraud often starts with one fake supplier request that sends company cash to the wrong account. PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 150 U.S. treasury and finance executives to explore how businesses fight payables fraud as AI makes scams harder to spot. The findings reveal where manual checks fall short and how finance teams can strengthen their defenses. Download this collaboration with Bottomline for the details.
Inside the November Study
- Automated checks are linked to stronger fraud prevention. Among teams with mostly or somewhat automated verification, 65% stop at least 90% of fraud attempts before a loss.
- Connected payment data gives teams a stronger defense. Fifty-five percent of companies with integrated data stop at least 90% of fraud attempts.
- Payment approvals struggle to keep pace. Only 12% of executives strongly agree that their approval controls keep up with payment speed and volume.