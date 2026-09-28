Working Capital Index Falls for First Time as Early Payments Dry Up
Working Capital Has Lost Its Strategic Edge
Middle market firms spent three years turning working capital into a growth tool. In 2026, it went back to being a way to plug cash flow gaps. Nearly 1,000 CFOs and Treasurers over four years explain why, and top performers show the way back.
Inside the September Index
- 51.6: The Index fell 6%, the first decline in four editions.
- 12% of receivables received early, down from 35%.
- 17% of payables paid early, down from 37%.
- 83% used a working capital solution, a series high.
PYMNTS Working Capital Index
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- 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Industry Factbook
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- 2023-2024 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index – September 2023