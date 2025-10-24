Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience

CFOs Race the Clock as ‘Time to Cash™’ Becomes the New KPI

Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience

The clock on cash flow is ticking, and CFOs are racing to keep up. In “Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience,” a new PYMNTS Intelligence collaboration with Bottomline and FIS, the data reveals how finance leaders are collapsing their “time to cash” from weeks to moments. In a real-time economy, speed isn’t optional. It’s survival.

Inside the October Report

  • Enterprises have automated 55% of their receivables on average, and AR is the first mile in the road to faster Time to Cash™.
  • Seventy percent of CFOs are using AI to manage cash flow, and firms are prioritizing AI in their financial leadership strategies.
  • Find out which industries are leading the shift toward instant settlement, and what late adopters risk losing as cash cycles tighten.

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