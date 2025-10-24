CFOs Race the Clock as ‘Time to Cash™’ Becomes the New KPI
Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience
The clock on cash flow is ticking, and CFOs are racing to keep up. In “Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience,” a new PYMNTS Intelligence collaboration with Bottomline and FIS, the data reveals how finance leaders are collapsing their “time to cash” from weeks to moments. In a real-time economy, speed isn’t optional. It’s survival.
Inside the October Report
- Enterprises have automated 55% of their receivables on average, and AR is the first mile in the road to faster Time to Cash™.
- Seventy percent of CFOs are using AI to manage cash flow, and firms are prioritizing AI in their financial leadership strategies.
- Find out which industries are leading the shift toward instant settlement, and what late adopters risk losing as cash cycles tighten.