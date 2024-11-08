Loyalty Programs, BNPL Are Top Embedded Finance Innovation Priorities at Retail

How Embedded Finance Drives Retail Platform Innovation

PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces in the retail space are making embedded finance offerings central to their innovation agendas for the next two to five years. These efforts aim for improved convenience, seamless payment experiences and higher conversions. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report,How Embedded Finance Drives Retail Platform Innovation,” a collaboration with Fiserv, is based on a survey of 280 executives and explores why these are the must-have features.

Inside the November Data Brief
  • 58%: Share of marketplaces in the retail sector that plan to expand or start offering embedded finance products in two to five years
  • 60%: Share of PayFacs that are highly interested in expanding or enhancing loyalty rewards for their embedded finance offerings
  • 86%: Share of ISVs that are very or extremely interested in innovating and enhancing digital wallet payment acceptance offerings

