Loyalty Programs, BNPL Are Top Embedded Finance Innovation Priorities at Retail

PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces in the retail space are making embedded finance offerings central to their innovation agendas for the next two to five years. These efforts aim for improved convenience, seamless payment experiences and higher conversions. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “How Embedded Finance Drives Retail Platform Innovation,” a collaboration with Fiserv, is based on a survey of 280 executives and explores why these are the must-have features.