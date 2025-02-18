Data-Driven Strategies Help Gaming Platforms Win Next Level Revenue

Data-Driven Advantage: How Gaming Merchants Can Accelerate Growth

Gaming companies with dedicated analytics teams report nearly 10 times the revenue growth of those without, highlighting the importance of data-driven decision making. Yet, 61% of gaming platforms lack real-time access to critical insights, limiting their ability to adapt and optimize. Dive into “Data-Driven Advantage: How Gaming Merchants Can Accelerate Growth,” our latest collaboration with Carat from Fiserv, to learn how leading firms are transforming data into a competitive advantage.

Inside the February Data Brief
  • 95%: Portion of analytics-driven gaming platforms that report an increase in revenue, outpacing other sectors.
  • 18%: Share of gaming platforms that track market data and have access to this data in real time, even as 80% believe such access is critical.
  • 74%: Share of gaming platforms that report they missed out on business opportunities due to the lack of complete and timely data.

