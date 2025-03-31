The AI Advantage: Why 73% of Retailers Are Increasing GenAI Investments

GenAI Applications in Retail Transaction Analysis: Industry Trends and Insights

Retailers are rapidly adopting generative artificial intelligence to enhance transaction security, customer personalization and forecasting, but many still struggle with weak data foundations, limiting their ability to fully capitalize on the technology. “GenAI Applications in Retail Transaction Analysis: Industry Trends and Insights,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Fiserv collaboration, explores how leading retailers are leveraging GenAI, the challenges they face in execution and the key strategies that can help businesses turn AI-driven insights into a competitive advantage.

Inside the March Data Brief
  • 54%: Share of retailers that utilized GenAI to analyze transaction and payments data for customer segmentation in the last year
  • 69%: Share of retailers that rate themselves as having only moderate to no capabilities in data collection and analysis
  • 73%: Share of retailers planning to increase their use of GenAI to obtain and analyze transaction and payments data over the next year

