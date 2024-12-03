How PayFacs, ISVs and Marketplaces in Software Publishing Deliver Value To End Users With Embedded Finance

How Embedded Finance Drives Software Publishing Platform Innovation

The attention economy is in full swing, and keeping consumers on your platform is key. That’s where embedded finance steps in. Dive into PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “How Embedded Finance Drives Software Publishing Platform Innovation,” a collaboration with Carat from Fiserv,  to learn how PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces are driving innovation and value in the software publishing sector.

Inside the December Data Brief
  • 86%: Share of PayFacs operating in the software publishing sector that plan on expanding their embedded finance offerings in the next year
  • 81%: Share of marketplaces in the software publishing sector that plan to enhance their business credit card offerings in the next year
  • 97%: Share of ISVs in the software publishing sector highly interested in innovating and enhancing digital wallet payment acceptance offerings

