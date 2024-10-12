Pickleball’s Rapid Expansion Gets Lobbed into the Digital World 

Pickleball’s meteoric rise to popularity isn’t a solely physical-world phenomenon anymore. Now, the sport is getting kick-served into cyberspace.

QVC — yes, the shopping network — is bringing the sport to streaming with a new partnership with USA Pickleball, the national governing body for the sport. Through the multi-year deal, which secures the video commerce company exclusive broadcasting and retailing rights, 2024 USA Pickleball National Championships will be viewable on QVC’s digital streaming platforms with product tie-ins available for purchase on QVC.com.

For QVC, the deal plays into the company’s broader goal of driving engagement and spending with its core demographic of Gen X and baby boomer women, given the game’s popularity with these consumers.

“We’re always looking to support women 50+, and pickleball is quickly becoming one of the most played sports among this age group,” Annette Dunleavy, QVC’s vice president of brand marketing, said in a statement.

For USA Pickleball, meanwhile, the goal is to spread awareness more quickly and efficiently than is possible by physical expansion alone.

“Having our 2024 USA Pickleball Biofreeze National Championships streamed on the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is an opportunity to showcase the incredible talent of our members and bring the excitement of pickleball to the global stage,” USA Pickleball CEO Mike Nealy commented.

Consumers, for their part, are willing to shell out to view the streaming content that is meaningful to them. PYMNTS Intelligence research finds that one-quarter of U.S. consumers report spending indulgently on streaming subscriptions.

Pickleball, once a niche sport, has quickly expanded into mainstream popularity, and now that growth is bringing the game into the digital sphere with a new streaming partnership. The game’s growth has been driven by a mix of accessibility and social appeal. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, the game’s ease of play has attracted players of all ages.

In fact, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA)’s 2024 Topline Participation Report, participation in pickleball surged by 52% between 2022 and 2023 and skyrocketed by 224% on a three-year stack, making it the sport with the highest growth rates in the country.

Not all are so happy with this turn of events. As the Wall Street Journal recently reported, tennis fans are not thrilled about their courts being coopted by pickleball-ers, with the U.S. Tennis Association asserting that 10% of tennis courts have been “taken over and repurposed” by the quickly growing sport.

“There are not enough courts to support tennis growth,” USTA CEO Lew Sherr told the outlet. “And court infrastructure being compromised with people playing pickleball on those courts or courts being repainted.”

It is not just pickleball that is having a moment. According to Pringles, posts about dill pickles are up 86% in the last eight months, per a news release Wednesday (Oct. 9), and to seize on this surge in interest, the chips brand is bringing back its Dill Pickle flavor.

“From TikTok videos to fan requests, the nation’s dill pickle craving is undeniable – and Pringles always aims to satisfy the latest trending flavor craving,” Mauricio Jenkins, US head of marketing for the snack brand, said in a statement.

From racket sports to salty snacks, it is clear that pickles are having a good year.