Trump Meme Coin Issuer Adds Rewards Points Program

The issuer of the $TRUMP meme coin has launched a rewards points program.

“Connect your wallet to start earning points for what’s to come,” Fight Fight Fight, LLC said in a Monday (May 12) post on X. “Go to TrumpPoints.GetTrumpMemes.com to learn more and start getting points now!”

The company announced in the same post the conclusion of a competition in which the top 220 holders of the $TRUMP meme coin will be invited to a Dinner with President Trump event.

The top 220 holders will also receive unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to the post. Those who hold the same amount of $TRUMP at the time of the dinner as they did at the end of the competition will also get another NFT and more rewards points.

“The Next Era of $TRUMP will be announced at the dinner,” the post said.

Specifics of the loyalty program were not provided, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The report added that the launch of the program came as some large holders of the $TRUMP meme coin dumped their balances at the end of the competition.

The meme coin’s price has fluctuated. Its market cap peaked at about $15 billion in January, dropped to $3 billion, rallied in April when the competition for the dinner was announced, and has since dropped to $2.55 billion, according to the report.

It was reported Tuesday (May 6) that about 764,000 wallets that purchased the $TRUMP meme coin have lost money on their investment. Most of these wallets held smaller amounts of $TRUMP.

Of the approximately 2 million wallets that have purchased the coin, 58 made more than $10 million each, or around $1.1 billion in gains.

The $TRUMP meme coins were introduced in January, on the eve of Trump’s inauguration.

“It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community,” Trump wrote in a social media post promoting the tokens.

In promoting the coin, Trump told supporters to “Have Fun!” The AP reported at the time that the website selling the tokens said they are designed to be expressions of support, not an investment opportunity.



