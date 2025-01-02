Real-Time Payments Go Big: $10M Limits and Instant APIs Transform Transactions

Real-Time Payments World Map - January 2025

From raising transaction limits to $10 million on the RTP® network to launching application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate traditional and emerging payment technologies, the U.S. is driving innovation in real-time payments. This edition of the “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, explores the cutting-edge solutions transforming industries like insurance, real estate and global commerce.

Inside the January World Map
  • The Clearing House’s RTP® network is raising its individual transaction limit to $10 million in February, opening up new possibilities for the network, particularly in areas like real estate, supply chain payments and business-to-business (B2B) transactions.
  • The financial technology sector is seeing the rise of advanced payment solutions like Cybrid’s instant payment application programming interface (API), which streamlines domestic and international transactions by integrating stablecoins and Bitcoin Lightning with traditional payment rails.
  • Partnerships are helping to expand the reach of instant payments across sectors, such as the collaboration between U.S. Bank and One Inc to accelerate instant payments within the insurance industry for faster claim settlements.

