Real-Time Payments World Map - December 2024

Real-Time Payments Reach New Milestones Across the U.S. and Beyond

As real-time payments gain momentum worldwide, the U.S. sees record transactions through its RTP® network and FedNow® Service, while Ingo Payments and Sardine innovate fraud prevention with instant, risk-managed account funding. This edition of the “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, explores the technologies and partnerships accelerating the adoption of instant payments across industries and borders.