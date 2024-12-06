Real-Time Payments Reach New Milestones Across the U.S. and Beyond

Real-Time Payments World Map - December 2024

As real-time payments gain momentum worldwide, the U.S. sees record transactions through its RTP® network and FedNow® Service, while Ingo Payments and Sardine innovate fraud prevention with instant, risk-managed account funding. This edition of the “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, explores the technologies and partnerships accelerating the adoption of instant payments across industries and borders.

Inside the December World Map
  • The Clearing House’s RTP® network surpassed an average of one million payments per day in October.
  • Payment solution provider Finzly launched a new instant payment service on AWS Marketplace that simplifies FedNow® deployment.
  • Mastercard recently partnered with Buna, the Arab Regional Payment System, to streamline cross-border payments.

