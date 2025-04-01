Real-Time Payments World Map - April 2025

Real-Time Payments Continue Momentum With New Partnerships and Wider Bank Coverage

Instant transactions are reaching more businesses and consumers, with Orum’s Deliver API covering 99% of U.S. bank accounts and ACI Worldwide partnering with Ingo Payments to accelerate disbursements. The latest “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, showcases these advances and more, painting a picture of a maturing ecosystem where faster, more accessible financial services are becoming the norm.