Real-Time Payments Continue Momentum With New Partnerships and Wider Bank Coverage

Real-Time Payments World Map - April 2025

Instant transactions are reaching more businesses and consumers, with Orum’s Deliver API covering 99% of U.S. bank accounts and ACI Worldwide partnering with Ingo Payments to accelerate disbursements. The latest “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, showcases these advances and more, painting a picture of a maturing ecosystem where faster, more accessible financial services are becoming the norm.

Inside the April World Map
  • Payments firm Orum introduced in February real-time fund transfers for United States bank accounts via debit cards through its Deliver API solution, powered by Visa Direct.
  • ACI Worldwide and Ingo Payments joined forces in March to launch ACI Speedpay Digital Disbursements, enabling businesses to scale their disbursement operations.
  • FinTech Jack Henry bolstered its alliance with Mastercard in March by incorporating Mastercard Move into its Rapid Transfers service, paving the way for swifter domestic money transfers via Mastercard’s network.

