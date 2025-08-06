North America Levels Up Real-Time Payments With Bigger Limits and Smarter Tools

Real-Time Payments World Map - August 2025

Real-time payments are gaining depth as U.S. and Canadian networks expand transaction limits, risk controls and real-world use cases—from on-behalf-of (OBO) transfers over the RTP® network to QR-powered FedNow® payments and Interac’s enterprise-grade API launch. The latest “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, explores how banks and tech providers are unlocking more sophisticated, scalable transaction flows.

Inside the August World Map
  • Comerica Bank becomes one of the first financial institutions (FIs) to adopt The Clearing House’s updated guidelines for on-behalf-of (OBO) payments on the RTP® network.
  • The FedNow® Service has introduced a new account activity threshold feature, enabling FIs to set dollar and transaction velocity limits by customer segment for enhanced risk mitigation.
  • QR codes are gaining traction as catalysts for instant payments, demonstrated by a case where a credit union member settled a bill within seconds by scanning a merchant-generated QR code and approving the transaction in their banking app via FedNow.

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