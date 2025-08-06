Real-Time Payments World Map - August 2025

North America Levels Up Real-Time Payments With Bigger Limits and Smarter Tools
Real-time payments are gaining depth as U.S. and Canadian networks expand transaction limits, risk controls and real-world use cases—from on-behalf-of (OBO) transfers over the RTP® network to QR-powered FedNow® payments and Interac’s enterprise-grade API launch. The latest “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, explores how banks and tech providers are unlocking more sophisticated, scalable transaction flows.