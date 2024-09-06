Real-Time Payments Reach Key Milestones in the U.S., Switzerland and Australia

Real-time payments are advancing worldwide, with the U.S. FedNow® Service reaching 900 participating FIs, Switzerland launching a second instant payments network, and Australia unveiling a new real-time cross-border payments collaboration. This edition of the “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, explores the latest developments driving the global expansion of real-time transaction networks and capabilities.