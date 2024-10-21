BizzyCar Streamlines Automotive Service With Automated Recall Management

Founded in 2018, BizzyCar is a player in the auto tech sector, transforming how automotive dealerships manage service operations with its automated platform focused on recalls.

In 2024 alone, more than 21 million vehicles in the U.S. have been recalled due to 635 safety-related issues.

The company’s solution uses proprietary recall data to elevate customer engagement and improve return on investment and customer retention. With service comprising more than 50% of dealership gross profits, BizzyCar’s technology is becoming more relevant for dealers aiming to improve efficiency and performance.

This focus on efficiency aligns with a broader trend in the automotive industry, where consumers are embracing connected vehicles — automobiles equipped with internet connectivity and a variety of sensors that allow them to communicate with other vehicles, infrastructure and external systems.

In an interview with PYMNTS, BizzyCar CEO Ryan Maher said the company’s platform integrates with OEM (original equipment manufacturer) systems and employs advanced AI to offer an automated service solution.

Dealerships often face challenges in managing recalls, he said.

“There are no structured solutions to address recalls at scale for dealerships,” Maher said. “It’s a piecemeal collection of activities like direct mail and calls from dealer support staff that typically yield low results. With BizzyCar, we have a direct data connection to the OEMs, so we know the specifics of each and every recall. We also use omnichannel, automated outreach through channels like SMS to bring customers back into the dealer, increasing service revenue and retention.”

This approach not only streamlines the recall process, Maher added, but also strengthens relationships between dealerships and their customers.

BizzyCar secured $15 million in a recent growth funding round.

“We have been introducing products with tremendous speed over the past year, most recently with our Recall Scout product that scans upcoming service appointments, identifies vehicles with open recalls, and automatically notifies owners, scheduling the recall service alongside their existing visit,” Maher said.

“We also recently rolled out a platform for dealers to manage their mobile service capabilities, where they send a van or truck directly to the customers home to complete repairs remotely. We intend to further optimize our existing products and continue to augment with new products in the near future. To support this growth, we are hiring for a variety of roles across the company.”

This strategic vision is evident in BizzyCar’s trajectory, achieving more than 300% year-over-year growth for multiple years, Maher said. The company plans to expand its workforce from 80 to 120 by the end of the year.

As BizzyCar works to improve automotive service, it focuses on safety and efficiency, establishing itself as a partner for dealerships across North America. Maher views Dealer Tire as the “perfect strategic partner.”

“Dealer Tire has deep relationships with nearly 9,000 dealerships,” Maher said. “Their support of our product through this investment is a signal that BizzyCar has the potential to be critical software for every dealer’s service department.”

“Many drivers are oblivious to the fact that there is an open recall on their vehicle,” Maher said. “In fact, there are 70 million cars on the road today with open recalls. BizzyCar brings thousands of vehicles to franchise dealers for service each month that would have never come in. The incentives align perfectly — OEMs want safer cars on the road, dealers want to provide an excellent customer experience, and consumers want to know the car they are driving is safe.”

Investors are optimistic about this space, considering its recent $32 million funding of Numa.

In addition to the company’s focus on recalls, Maher believes there are additional areas of service departments that are growing and underserved.

“Take mobile service, where a dealer will send a vehicle to your home or office and complete repairs remotely,” he added. “We recently launched a platform to both manage mobile service and support mobile service technicians that’s been a huge asset to our dealers. BizzyCar was built by dealers, and we intimately understand the needs of our customers.”