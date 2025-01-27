RaceTrac, WEX Introduce Cardless Payments for Truck Drivers

Truck drivers are a crucial part of the supply chain. Fuel retailer and convenience store chain RaceTrac and global commerce platform WEX have introduced something that may make truckers’ lives easier.

On Monday (Jan. 27), a press release announced the launch of a new cardless payment option for truck drivers — the 10-4 by WEX mobile app. The app enables truckers to manage their fuel expenses and get back on the road faster by paying for fuel at RaceTrac and RaceWay travel centers and extended diesel-offering stores across the U.S.

According to the release, the app provides a secure payment option that would be particularly attractive to small trucking companies and independent owner-operators. The app not only allows drivers to pay for fuel without a physical card, but it also offers nationwide diesel discounts to independent, small business, and large enterprise truckers.

In addition, the 10-4 by WEX app doesn’t require a credit check, making it a draw for independent owner-operators who may face challenges obtaining traditional fleet cards. Users can upload their debit or credit card to the app and there are no transaction fees.

Tim Hampton, the SVP and general manager of over-the-road at WEX, noted that independent truckers spend an average of $50,000 on fuel each year, accounting for nearly a third of their total expenses. “With RaceTrac now accepting 10-4 by WEX, together we aim to support these important pillars of America’s economy by putting money back in their pockets with every gallon purchased — and keeping it simple,” he said in the release.

Nick LaFalce, the fleet marketing manager for RaceTrac and RaceWay, called 10-4 by WEX “an efficient solution” for professional drivers. “With an expanding variety of payment methods at the pump, we hope to gain loyal customers and offer frictionless transactions with instant savings at the pump for all professional drivers — in whatever ways work best for their business,” he said in the release.

