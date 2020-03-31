VISA

Visa Transaction Volumes Take Coronavirus Hit

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Visa Sees Transaction Volume Nosedive During Coronavirus Crisis

Visa said it has been adversely affected by the limitations placed on people to avoid spreading the coronavirus, and its transaction volumes have severely decreased, according to a report by Reuters.

The company said social distancing and shelter-in-place measures have had a huge effect on consumers’ ability to spend, and that it would probably see mid-single-digit percentage growth in revenue in the second quarter.

“As countries have imposed social distancing, shelter-in-place or total lock-down orders, domestic spending, most notably in travel, restaurants, entertainment and fuel, has sharply declined week on week,” Visa said, according to the report.

March also saw a steep drop in cross-border spending related to the virus, as well as the transaction volume drop. Visa is not alone in its predicament as Mastercard, PayPal and American Express have seen similar consequences.

In March, Visa reported that payment volume was down 4 percent from 2019, and that it predicts operating expense growth will be in the high single digits and earnings per share growth will be low single digits.

Analysts are estimating a revenue of $5.83 billion and an amount of $1.36 for earnings per share ending on March 31. Visa had previously warned that Q2 revenue growth was going to come in under forecast.

Visa has made other moves in response to the crisis as well. Earlier this week, it delayed introducing a new merchant fee structure.

The fee structure will now be implemented in July instead of April. It would raise credit card transaction fees for some merchants and lower them for others.

“Visa is committed to partnering with our clients during this difficult time,” said a Visa spokesperson. “We are actively implementing and considering a number of ways we can proactively support our clients to ensure the stability, security, reliability and resiliency of the digital payments ecosystem.”

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: WHY SWIFT GPI IS JUST THE BEGINNING 

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists Vincent Kilcoyne and Roland Brandli of SmartStream for an in-depth discussion on the need to use transformative digital strategies to remain relevant in today’s challenging financial landscape. The discussion will cover strategies that will allow clients to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulation.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Instacart workers plan a strike for March 30. Instacart workers plan a strike for March 30.
10.3K
Coronavirus

Instacart Shoppers Plan Strike For Better COVID-19 Protections, Pay

eCommerce Fills Only Part Of 'Retail Gap' eCommerce Fills Only Part Of 'Retail Gap'
7.0K
eCommerce

eCommerce Filling Only Small Part Of ‘Retail Gap’

Lyft Directs Drivers To Pursue Amazon Positions As Rides Decline Lyft Directs Drivers To Pursue Amazon Positions As Rides Decline
4.9K
Ridesharing

Lyft Directs Drivers To Take Jobs At Amazon

GrainChain has switched to Symbiont GrainChain has switched to Symbiont
4.5K
B2B Payments

GrainChain Accelerates Farmer Payments With Blockchain

Amazon needs more employees for grocery services amid the virus and new demand Amazon needs more employees for grocery services amid the virus and new demand
4.5K
Amazon

Amazon Tells Employees To Transfer To Grocery Work

4.0K
Startups

Satellite Internet Startup OneWeb Closes After SoftBank Fund Raise Fails

Coronavirus, loans, credit cards, banks, Coronavirus, loans, credit cards, banks,
3.5K
Coronavirus

Lenders Tighten Reins On Loans, Credit For SMBs, Households

Tink has acquired Eurobits Tink has acquired Eurobits
2.5K
B2B Payments

Open Banking Platform Tink Acquires Eurobits

The World Unfiltered: Quarantined At Home The World Unfiltered: Quarantined At Home
2.5K
Coronavirus

The World Unfiltered: What We’ve Learned About Each Other In The Last Two Weeks (Whether We Wanted To Or Not)

Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19 Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19
2.4K
Coronavirus

The Healthcare Innovation Opportunities Out Of The COVID-19 Crisis

coronavirus rent tenant coronavirus rent tenant
2.4K
Retail

US Mall Owner Taubman Tells Tenants To Pay Up

Venmo and CashApp want to be considered as ways the government can pay Americans Venmo and CashApp want to be considered as ways the government can pay Americans
2.3K
Payment Methods

Venmo, Square Cash Vie For Stimulus Funds Distribution

How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home
2.1K
Retail

How An eCommerce Startup Is Bringing UK’s High Street Home

debit cards debit cards
2.0K
Next-Gen Debit

A Debit-Enabled Fix To In-Store Checkout Abandonment

airbnb airbnb
1.9K
Coronavirus

Airbnb Execs Take Less Pay, Sideline $800M Marketing Plans