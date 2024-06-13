Walmart to Relaunch Private-Label Fashion Brand ‘No Boundaries’

Walmart will relaunch its private-label fashion brand No Boundaries in stores and online July 16.

Aimed at young adults, the No Boundaries brand has been refreshed by a Generation Z-focused design team, the retailer said in a Thursday (June 13) press release.

“Refreshing our private brand portfolio is critical to our fashion strategy as we evolve our assortment to resonate not only with our core customers, but the next generation of Walmart Shoppers,” Jen Jackson Brown, senior vice president of Walmart U.S. fashion brands, said in the release.

The design team hired by Walmart to refresh No Boundaries is the first such team that the retailer has dedicated to the brand, according to the release.

The line includes 130 size-inclusive pieces with style rooted in casual trends and weekend wear, the release said. Eighty percent of the items are priced under $15, and many are available for $5.

The refreshed No Boundaries collection will be introduced across social channels, including the immersive Walmart Discovered experience on Roblox, where users will be able to buy real-world outfits and unlock virtual twins, per the release.

“There’s a huge opportunity for Walmart to reach a Gen Z customer with a brand that has both incredible style and unbelievable prices,” Brown said in the release. “We have 145 million U.S. customers shopping with us in stores and online each week, and the new No Boundaries brand is designed and marketed with intention to reach this young adult audience by focusing on fit, quality, style and fabrics that resonate with them.”

It was reported in February 2023 that Walmart was pitching its private-label goods to consumers as its suppliers continued to raise prices. For example, the retailer’s store brands Great Value and Equate compete with packaged goods from giants like Procter and Gamble and Unilever.

In April, Walmart expanded its private-label offerings with the debut of “chef-inspired” food brand bettergoods. The launch represents the retailer’s largest private-brand food rollout in 20 years and is happening as several other retailers are also delving deeper into the world of private-label goods.

