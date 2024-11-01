Access Group to Enhance Hospitality Product Offering With Paytronix Acquisition

The Access Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Paytronix, saying it aims to integrate the companies’ solutions and deliver an enhanced suite of products and services to hospitality and convenience store businesses around the world.

Paytronix is based in the United States and provides a guest engagement platform for restaurants and convenience stores, while Access Group provides business management software to mid-market organizations in Europe, the U.S. and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the companies said in a Friday (Nov. 1) press release.

“By partnering with Paytronix, together we can achieve a broader footprint in the Americas and further strengthen our wider strategy to offer a comprehensive suite of unified technologies that enhance the customer experience across hospitality and convenience store businesses,” Champa Magesh, managing director at Access Hospitality, said in the release.

The Access Group delivers technology solutions to the hospitality sector across the United Kingdom, Europe and APAC, according to the release. Its products cover online reservations, guest Wi-Fi, digital order and pay capabilities, human resources (HR), payroll, learning, staff scheduling, procurement, electronic point of sale (EPoS), property management and accounting.

The Paytronix guest management platform is used by 1,800 brands in 50,000 sites, the release said. The platform facilitates online ordering, loyalty, omnichannel messaging, branded mobile apps, gift cards, third-party marketplace management and payments.

Following the acquisition, Paytronix will retain its name and will integrate its platform with select Access products, per the release.

“Joining a global force such as Access will further broaden the software solutions available to our current and future client base, enhancing the value we can offer and helping to solve everyday business challenges,” Paytronix CEO Jeff Hindman said in the release.

This announcement comes about six months after the Access Group agreed to acquire accounts payable (AP) automation provider Lightyear. Access said at the time that the transaction would extend its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software offering globally.

The company also acquired payment processing business Pay360 in 2022; HR and payroll software provider CoreHR in 2020; HR solutions provider People HR in 2019; and payroll technology firm the Payroll Service Company (PSC) in 2019.