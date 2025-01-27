Nuvei Completes Acquisition of Paywiser Japan Limited

Canadian FinTech Nuvei has completed its acquisition of Paywiser Japan Limited, including its acquiring license granted by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

With this license, Nuvei can launch direct acquiring capabilities in Japan across all major card schemes and extend its direct connectivity with alternative payment methods in the country, the company said in a Monday (Jan. 27) press release.

“This expansion aligns with our strategic priorities to continue growing our global footprint, offer localized payments experiences on a global scale, and enable our customers to get closer to their customers through payments, wherever they are and however they want to pay,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in the release.

Nuvei’s technology offers payment solutions that can help Japanese businesses scale both in-market and cross-border and can help international customers expand into the Japanese market, according to the release.

The company’s technology connects businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, per the release.

“With our modular payments technology and extensive local expertise, we’re well positioned to help businesses of all sizes accelerate their growth within this dynamic ecosystem,” Fayer said in the release.

This news is the latest of several additions Nuvei has made to its capabilities.

On Jan. 20, the company debuted an omnichannel payment tool for the United Kingdom’s gaming sector, saying the tool helps gaming operators lower their costs and simplify their operations by managing all payments through one application programming interface (API).

“While tailored for the U.K. market, the platform supports global expansion with localized payment methods and compliance across the global,” Nuvei said at the time in a press release.

On Jan. 16, Nuvei became the latest payments service provider to be integrated into Outpayce’s Xchange Payment Platform (XPP), which serves travel merchants. With this partnership, travel merchants using XPP can access Nuvei’s payment capabilities to process transactions across geographies.

Fayer said at the time in a press release that this integration “represents a major leap forward in simplifying and enhancing payment processes for airlines and travel businesses worldwide.”