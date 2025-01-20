Nuvei Debuts Omnichannel Payment Tool for UK Gaming Sector

Canadian FinTech Nuvei debuted an omnichannel payment tool for the United Kingdom’s gaming sector.

“By breaking down the barriers between online and offline experiences, we’re enabling operators to create more personalized and engaging player journeys,” Nuvei President and CEO Philp Thayer said in a Monday (Jan. 20) news release. “This launch represents a significant step in our commitment to providing cutting-edge payment solutions that drive growth and enhance user experience in the rapidly evolving gaming market.”

The tool lets gaming operators manage all payment channels through one API, thus lowering costs and simplifying operations. For players, the offering provides a “seamless connection” between the retail and digital gaming experience, according to the release.

“While tailored for the U.K. market, the platform supports global expansion with localized payment methods and compliance across the globe,” the release said. “…The platform’s ability to recognize existing online customers when they engage in-person allows for enhanced loyalty programs and targeted promotions, fostering stronger player relationships.”

The product launch is Nuvei’s second gaming-related announcement this month. The company teamed with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), a B2B tech provider for the online gaming sector. The partnership is aimed at allowing gaming operators to optimize their payments functionality using their existing integration with GiG’s CoreX player account management platform.

“Through this direct integration with the GiG CoreX platform, iGaming operators can leverage Nuvei’s payments expertise across global iGaming markets to maximize their revenues and accelerate their growth,” the company said Jan. 7.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Generation Instant: Gamers and Winnings” found rising demand among gamers for digital instant payment methods, with over three-quarters of gamers who can’t access instant payouts saying they would if they could.

This has led gaming companies such as Caesars Sportsbook to begin offering push-to-card instant payouts within their apps.

Meanwhile, Nuvei Vice President Pattie Mercier told PYMNTS last month that businesses wishing to embrace alternative payment methods (APMs) need to understand their customer bases to tap into this new payments ecosystem. Picking the right APM depends on factors such as demographics, income levels and the nature of the product or service.

“It’s really about knowing your customer and offering the right APM at the right time to the right customer,” Mercier said.