OpenAI Aims to Develop ‘Super-Assistant’ Available Through Many Channels

OpenAI reportedly plans to turn ChatGPT into a “super-assistant” that is personalized to each user and available to them via the chatbot’s website, the company’s native apps, phone, email and third-party resources like Apple’s Siri.

The plan is described in an OpenAI internal document from late 2024 that came to light in the Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google, 9to5Mac reported Monday (June 2).

The super-assistant will be able to handle tedious daily tasks like answering questions and managing calendars, and more complicated ones like coding, according to the report.

It will be, the document said, per the report: “One that knows you, understands what you care about, and helps with any task that a smart, trustworthy, emotionally intelligent person with a computer could do.”

OpenAI has announced several updates over the last month that suggest the company aims to expand the capabilities of its artificial intelligence tools.

Chief Operating Officer, Brad Lightcap said Thursday (May 29) that OpenAI wants to build an “ambient computer layer” that doesn’t require users to look at a screen.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal event, Lightcap said the company aims to build AI that is “truly personal.”

On May 21, while announcing OpenAI’s plan to acquire io, an AI device startup co-founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he believes there is a better way to access AI.

“I think we have the opportunity here to kind of completely reimagine what it means to use a computer,” Altman said.

On May 7, OpenAI made a strong play for the consumer market with the hiring of Instacart CEO Fidji Simo to become the AI company’s CEO of Applications, a new division responsible for turning its research and models into products that directly benefit users.

The Applications unit will bring together “a group of existing business and operational teams responsible for how our research reaches and benefits the world,” Altman said.

Julia Huang, founding partner at Vesey Ventures, told PYMNTS at the time: “OpenAI clearly wants to own the consumer platform. They have a great shot at doing it, and Fidji’s experience at Instacart in bringing together merchants and consumers would be really valuable.”

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.



