FIS and Episode Six Launch Issuing Hub to Modernize Global Card Programs

FIS and Episode Six launched a new cloud-native platform aimed at helping financial institutions modernize their card-issuing infrastructure.

Unveiled at Money20/20 Europe, the FIS International Issuing Hub is built to support real-time configuration, global scale and product launches across credit, debit, prepaid and virtual card programs, according to a Tuesday (June 3) press release.

The platform combines FIS’ global reach with Episode Six’s API-driven issuer processing technology to help banks and FinTechs navigate competitive pressures and legacy infrastructure limitations, the release said.

FIS processes trillions of dollars annually and supports more than 20,000 clients worldwide. Episode Six is known for its flexible payments tech stack and partners with banks, FinTechs and brands globally.

The new hub allows issuers to configure and launch card products through modular architecture, according to the release.

“We’re excited to partner with FIS to deliver a solution that brings unmatched scalability and flexibility to the market,” Episode Six CEO and co-founder John Mitchell said in the release. “FIS International Issuing Hub sets a new standard in payments, empowering companies to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. FIS International Issuing Hub gives our clients the power to scale, innovate and excel.”

FIS and Episode Six are positioning the hub as a future-ready tool for institutions seeking to launch differentiated card products and scale them quickly in a competitive payments landscape, per the release.

The launch aligns with FIS’ broader strategy to double down on issuer-focused services after it announced an asset swap with Global Payments in April. The deal will see FIS divest its remaining 45% stake in Worldpay for $6.6 billion while acquiring Global Payments’ Issuer Solutions division for $13.5 billion.

“The acquisition of Issuer Solutions is a strategic and accretive transaction that will expand FIS’ payment product suite,” FIS CEO and President Stephanie Ferris said April 17, adding that it replaces a “non-cash generating” minority stake with growing recurring revenues and cash flow.

By concentrating resources on core banking and issuer technology, FIS is positioning platforms like the International Issuing Hub as scalable infrastructure for institutions looking to launch and manage card programs in a fragmented global market.



