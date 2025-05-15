Granola Raises $43 Million for AI That Generates Searchable Meeting Transcripts

Granola said Wednesday (May 14) that it raised $43 million in a Series B funding round and introduced the new version of its artificial intelligence notepad, Granola 2.0, which writes meeting notes and enables users to search through and chat with those transcripts.

“With the new Granola, you get all the context from your team’s meetings, in one place, accessible to you with AI,” the company said in a Wednesday post on LinkedIn. “Because the most up-to-date picture of your company isn’t in any doc, wiki or spreadsheet. It’s in the conversations your team is having.”

The company added in the post that it will use the new funding to “build the AI workspace of the future.”

Granola began rolling out the latest features of its AI notepad Wednesday, Granola Co-founder and CEO Chris Pedregal wrote in a Wednesday blog post.

The AI notepad currently transcribes millions of minutes of meetings every day and makes its transcriptions able to be queried with AI, according to the post.

The product is used by sales leaders to learn why their company is losing deals, by product managers to find which user experience (UX) issues are coming up most often, and by recruiters to diagnose any interviews that stall, per the post.

“We believe that harnessing shared meeting context with AI will be a core tool of how effective teams work in the future,” Pedregal said in the post.

The features rolled out with Granola 2.0 include folders, shareable URLs, inline citations and jump-to-source links, support for reasoning models across providers, a browse view of public folders and auto-posting to Slack, according to the post.

“All these features are our first step into making Granola the place your team gets work done,” Pedregal said in the post. “A powerful, intelligent workspace sitting on top of living, up-to-date context of what’s happening in your company.”

Nabeel Hyatt, general partner at Spark Capital, one of Granola’s investors, said in a Wednesday post on LinkedIn that backing Granola again in its latest round was an “easy decision.”

“There is just an incredible amount of customer love for this product,” Hyatt said in the post. “Before Granola there were plenty of note taking products, and there will be many after. But no one takes better notes than Granola + you.”

